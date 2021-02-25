Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 99,750 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up about 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,586,000 after acquiring an additional 823,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,566. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

