Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Enviva Partners worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.05 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.