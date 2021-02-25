Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.08% of Itron worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 263,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itron by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after buying an additional 165,712 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,678. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $118.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.