Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $53.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,041.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,935.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,712.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

