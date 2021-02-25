Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

