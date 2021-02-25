Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 797 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.17. 80,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

