Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Down 6.7%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 4,569,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,797,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

