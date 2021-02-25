NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.05. 284,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

