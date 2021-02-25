NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Buy at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

