NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.65 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

