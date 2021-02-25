Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.72. 8,596,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,938,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.
Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.