Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.72. 8,596,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,938,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 179,440 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 143,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

