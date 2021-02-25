Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

NDGPY remained flat at $$39.78 on Thursday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

