Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
NDGPY remained flat at $$39.78 on Thursday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.