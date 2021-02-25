Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.42.

In other Nine Entertainment news, insider Hugh Marks 1,448,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Rush, 9Go!, 9Gem, and 9Life; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; talkback radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, sport, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

