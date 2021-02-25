NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 94,022,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 102,033,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

