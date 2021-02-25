NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 94,022,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 102,033,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.
NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.
The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
