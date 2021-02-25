NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.70

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

