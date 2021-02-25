Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 1,500 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,305. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.