Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $37.28. 1,300,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,789,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on NIU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
