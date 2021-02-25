Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $37.28. 1,300,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,789,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.