NIX Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $79,527.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,717.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.17 or 0.03190353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00387413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.91 or 0.01057788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.32 or 0.00412965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.00385880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00269028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023294 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,879,771 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

