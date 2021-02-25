NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. NN Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

