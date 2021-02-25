Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:NRACU) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 612,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 208,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

About Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

There is no company description available for Noble Rock Acquisition Corp.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.