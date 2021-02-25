Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0323

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Noir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $661,353.70 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00240575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00065467 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.15 or 0.02162592 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,451,514 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

