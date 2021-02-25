Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% to $2.59-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.

NOMD stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

