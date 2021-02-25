Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Trading 8% Higher

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 18,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Noranda Income Fund from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.