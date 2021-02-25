Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.00

Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 231.39 ($3.02), with a volume of 80587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.24. The firm has a market cap of £186.71 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

