Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.