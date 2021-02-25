NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.50 ($47.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €40.60 ($47.76) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.89.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

