North American Management Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

