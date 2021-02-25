Northcoast Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Neutral

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZO. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 1,158,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

