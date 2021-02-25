Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Up 12.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s stock price shot up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.10. 34,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 26,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

