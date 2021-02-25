Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $43.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

