Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 8%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 41,332,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 17,695,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

