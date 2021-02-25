nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

