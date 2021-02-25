NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 9.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,378,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,847,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

