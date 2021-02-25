Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 9.1%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares were down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 6,579,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 23,317,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

