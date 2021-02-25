Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $397.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $334.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2023 earnings at $30.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $35.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.81.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,626. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 952.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.