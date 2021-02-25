NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 14%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price traded down 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.55 and last traded at $148.90. 1,663,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 655,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 783.73 and a beta of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

