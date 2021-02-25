NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,387. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NOW by 4,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 183,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

