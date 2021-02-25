NPCoin (NPC) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a market cap of $335,903.97 and $23.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 226.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

