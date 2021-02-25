Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 448.05, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.