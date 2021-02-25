NuBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,143.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuBits has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $6,143.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00281274 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars.

