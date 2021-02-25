NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $298.82 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $298.82 million and approximately $41.08 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,111,752,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

