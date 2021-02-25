NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $44.90 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, NULS has traded 37% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $44.90 million and $31.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.