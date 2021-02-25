Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,178 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

