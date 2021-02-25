Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

