Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

