Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.