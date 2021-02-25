Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.79. 4,099,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,518,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

