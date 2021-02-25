Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of NUW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 16,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.27.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
