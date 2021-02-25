Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NUW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 16,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.