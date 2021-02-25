Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE NCB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

