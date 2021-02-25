Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

